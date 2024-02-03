KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41,157 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the quarter. KT comprises approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KT by 248.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KT by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,532,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,503. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

