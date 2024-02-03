KLR Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 535,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,554. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

