KLR Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $249.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

