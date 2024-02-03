KLR Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.64. 500,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

