KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

