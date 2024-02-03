KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $162.00. 769,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,863. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

