KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.84. 11,269,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

