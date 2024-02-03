KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.32.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

