KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.86. 6,584,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

