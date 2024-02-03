KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $50.18 during trading on Friday. 20,533,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

