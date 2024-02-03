KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.19. 2,585,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

