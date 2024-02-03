KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,150 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,527,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

