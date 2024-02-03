KLR Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.76. 1,093,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $170.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

