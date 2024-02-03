KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $788.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,721. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $783.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.