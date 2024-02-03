KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 151.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. 319,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,981. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

