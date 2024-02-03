KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 501,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,471. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

