KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.95. 1,590,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

