KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. 5,035,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

