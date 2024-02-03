KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.29. 275,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $231.92.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

