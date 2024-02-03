KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

RDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

