Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13,727.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

