Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Jason Doughty Sells 66,616 Shares of Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

