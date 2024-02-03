KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Up 0.3%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

