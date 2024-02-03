Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 93,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -0.09.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

