Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $395.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,603.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,359 shares of company stock valued at $282,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

