LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

