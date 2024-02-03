LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.38. 521,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,994,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

