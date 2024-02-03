Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Stock Price Down 1%

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Lendway Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Lendway had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 44.58%.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

