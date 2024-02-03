Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.50-$20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.94. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.500-20.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.00.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International Announces Dividend

NYSE:LII opened at $419.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.90. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $458.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

