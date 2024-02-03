Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 1.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Lenovo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lenovo Group

About Lenovo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lenovo Group Limited ( OTCMKTS:LNVGF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

