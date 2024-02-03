Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$82.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.20.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,853.03. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 over the last 90 days. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

