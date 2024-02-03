Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 574513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $15,303,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $5,584,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
