Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

