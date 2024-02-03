Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $425.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

