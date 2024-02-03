Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.97. 973,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

