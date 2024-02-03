LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

LPL Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $259.27.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

