LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $259.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.