Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LU

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Lufax Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Lufax by 130.1% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lufax has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.