LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

LYB opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

