LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $92.86. 3,034,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,597. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.