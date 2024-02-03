M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

