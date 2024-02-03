Madison Pacific Properties Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

TSE:MPC opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.25. Madison Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of C$5.09 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

