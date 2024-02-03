Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $39.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 225.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $33.76 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

