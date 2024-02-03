Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $39.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of MSGE opened at $33.76 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
