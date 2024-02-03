Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.85

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$152.85 and last traded at C$152.85, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5931593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mainstreet Equity

In other news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Company insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.