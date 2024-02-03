MariaDB (MRDB) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MariaDB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariaDB and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.18 MariaDB Competitors $2.03 billion $265.26 million 9.98

MariaDB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -98.29% N/A -117.29% MariaDB Competitors -72.07% -127.72% -9.01%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MariaDB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MariaDB has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s peers have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MariaDB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2094 13925 28154 733 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.95%. Given MariaDB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariaDB peers beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

