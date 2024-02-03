Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $199.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

