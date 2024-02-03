Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

