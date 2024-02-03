Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $460.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

