Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $471.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

