Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.75

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 40091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $941.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

